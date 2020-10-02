The month of September proved to be a busy one at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society's Adoption Center. Ninety-six homeless dogs and cats were adopted into homes where they will each receive the love and care they deserve. Because of your support and generosity these once homeless and unwanted dogs and cats will now live their lives free of pain, suffering and mistreatment.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society's day became very exciting on Wednesday, Sept. 23, when a team of Century 21 Legacy agents and members of their families arrived at the Adoption Center. The excitement was overflowing as the group began visiting with the dogs and cats. The best part of all is Century 21 Legacy decided to sponsor $50 of each dog and cat's adoption fee through their locally named C21GIVES charity. Since last Wednesday, many of these sponsored "44" dogs and cats have found their "furever homes.”
C21GIVES is volunteer based. The Real Estate agents are giving their own time and money to participate. We are honored that Century 21 Legacy chose our nonprofit organization. Their generosity will have a huge impact on the lives of many homeless dogs and cats as they move from living in the shelter to living in a permanent home. Thank you Century 21 Legacy agents for making a difference in the lives of so many dogs and cats!
If you are interested in adopting any of our precious dogs or cats, give us a call at 423-639-4771 or stop by our Adoption Center, Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. All adopted dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated appropriate to age, microchipped and vet examined. You can view our adoptable dogs and cats at gchumanesociety.com.
Also don't forget to send in your "Fall 4 Paws" donation. We were excited to include a magnet with the "Fall 4 Paws" update letter. If you would like one sent to you in the mail, give us a call at 423-639-4771 and we can get one in the mail to you, or stop by and see us at the adoption center. Your "Fall 4 Paws" donation can be made by clicking on our donation link at gchumanesociety.com/donate, you can mail it to GGCHS, PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN, 37744, or make it by phone during business hours, Tuesday though Saturday between noon and 3 p.m. by calling 423-639-4771 or 423-787-1771. Thank you to everyone that has already sent in their donation.
In closing today's column, I want to personally thank each of you for your support for the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. We can't do what we do without YOU!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.