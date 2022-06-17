The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s day became very exciting on Monday, June 6, when a team of Century 21 Legacy Real Estate agents and members of their families came to the Adoption Center. The excitement was overflowing as the group visited with the dogs, cats and kittens. The best part of all is Century 21 Legacy decided to sponsor $50 toward the adoption fee of each of the 55 homeless pets currently in our Adoption Center.
In 2016, Century 21 Legacy started the “Leaving a Legacy” charity fund. Basically, each agent opts in or out and designates a certain amount of each closing to be donated to the charity fund. At the end of the year, Jamie Skeen, the owner of Century 21 Legacy, matches up to $10,000. To date, all their offices combined have donated over $200,000. The Greeneville office created a volunteer team that is called “C21GIVES,” and they choose different projects around the community to help with or donate to. The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society was one of the nonprofit projects chosen to benefit from their giving. This is the fourth year that Century 21 Legacy has sponsored adoptions for the shelter.
In addition to helping the Humane Society with the latest sponsoring of dogs and cats, Century 21 Legacy has also held yard sales for the Isaiah House, adopted several families each Christmas, donated school supplies, helped at the food bank, and made donations to Easter Seals and Shop with a Cop. This is all volunteer-based, and the agents with their families are giving their time to participate.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society feels very blessed and honored that Century 21 Legacy chose our nonprofit to help by sponsoring these dogs and cats. This will have a huge impact on the lives of these homeless animals as they move from living in the shelter to living in a permanent home. We have already had several of the sponsored pets adopted and look forward to all 55 finding wonderful and approved homes!
We would love to challenge other businesses to help our adoption center by sponsoring adoption fees. Many of these animals will be fully sponsored while others will have reduced adoption fees. We screen our adopters to find the best adoption match for any of our precious dogs and cats. Give us a call at 423-639-4771 to see how your business can make a difference in the life of a homeless dog or cat.
Many don’t realize that with each adoption of a dog or cat, this opens a kennel or cage space for us to save more. Our adoption fee covers all vetting, which includes spay or neuter, all vaccines appropriate to age, microchip, heartworm test, FELV test, and more. Each adoption helps reduce the number of future unwanted litters that fill our shelters. The cost to care for our homeless dogs and cats is covered by the donations that we receive from you. We can’t do what we do without your support.
In closing, Century 21 Legacy loves giving back to our community, and by doing projects like this with the Humane Society, it’s just going to make the area a more desirable place to live.
Thank you, Century 21 Legacy agents, and everyone that made this project a success with the Humane Society!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.