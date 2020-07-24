It’s always sad when an owner relinquishes their pet to an animal shelter, but even sadder when the pet or pets are loved, but the owner is in declining health and no longer able to care for their pets. So goes the story of Civics and Melody, two 4-year-old Dachshund mix dogs.
The precious dogs are brother and sister and have an obvious love for one another.
Civics and Melody had the saddest looks on their faces as their beloved owner drove away. We are hoping the two little dogs can be adopted into a loving home together.
Melody is still a little frightened of shelter life, but who can blame her? Civics is more outgoing and loves to play. They enjoy sleeping in their bed at night, with blankets and toys to snuggle. Both dogs are small and will make wonderful indoor companions for the right adopter.
If you would like to open your heart to adopting them, give our staff a call or stop by our Adoption Center between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
We want to remind you that your kind donations and memberships help us with the care of dogs just like Civics and Melody. Thank you for your support.
Our Humane Society has been helping animals in need for 43 years and YOU are the reason why we have been so successful in providing care and shelter for these precious animals. If you are currently not a member, and wish to become one, we have an annual membership slot for virtually any budget. A single Adult Membership is $10.00; a Senior or Junior (under 18 years old) Annual Membership is $5.00 and a Family Membership is $25.00.
All donations are tax deductible as the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization. You can make your membership donation by mailing it to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, online at https://gchumanesociety.com/donate/, by phone at 423-639-4771 or at
the Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road, noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Have a wonderful weekend from all of us at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society!
