As the COVID-19 virus cases increase in Greene County and across the state, we join many other shelters across the country in continuing the mask mandate and social distancing. Please remember your mask when visiting the adoption center. We are doing this to keep our staff, volunteers and visitors safe.
Because of COVID-19, we lost the daily use of our Greene County Workhouse Inmate Crew. For many years, this inmate crew of 3 to 5 workers would come to our Adoption Center seven days a week to help clean and care for the shelter animals. The loss of our inmate crew left us severely short handed and not knowing when we would have our crew again, we decided we needed to hire more help. We recently hired four very awesome part-time kennel assistants to help in the daily cleaning and care of the precious dogs and cats that trust us with their needs each day.
Though our Adoption Center is open to outside viewing of our dogs and by appointment for cat or kitten adoptions, we also continue to answer our phones Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Give us a call if you have questions, are interested in adopting a dog or cat, if you have lost or found a pet or just to check in to say hello. We can be reached at 423-639-4771 or 423-787-1771 during these hours.
You can also view our adoptable dogs and cats at gchumanesociety.com and click on the adoptable pet link.
We are always in need of supplies for our dogs and cats and to keep the shelter clean. Our need at this time is cat litter, Fancy Feast canned cat and kitten food, disinfectant wipes, trash bags, dryer sheets and laundry detergent. If you have donations, bring them to the adoption center between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. We appreciate all donations!
Remember that we collect recyclable aluminum cans and these can be brought to our recycle bin or left at our driveway gate anytime.
As we monitor the COVID-19 situation, we will keep you informed of any changes regarding our Adoption Center’s operating schedule.
As the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s annual Membership Drive continues with reminders in the mail this week, we want everyone to know how important this fundraiser is to the homeless and unwanted dogs and cats in our community. YOU, our wonderful supporters, are the reason we are able to offer care to more than one thousand homeless dogs and cats every year. But it doesn’t end there. Your generosity is directly responsible for providing funds for our outreach programs designed to benefit all of the animals of Greene County, including our Humane Education program, our Injured Animal Fund, Animal Cruelty Fund and more.
Our Humane Society has been helping animals in need for 43 years and YOU are the reason why we have been so successful in providing care and shelter for these precious animals.
If you are currently not a member, and wish to become one, we have an annual membership slot for virtually any budget. A single Adult Membership is $10; a Senior or Junior (under 18 years old) Annual Membership is $5 and a Family Membership is $25. All donations are tax deductible as the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a 501©(3) non-profit organization. You can make your membership donation by mailing it to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN. 37744, online at https://gchumanesociety.com/donate/, at the Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road, or by phone at 423-639-4771 Tuesday through Saturday noon to 3 p.m.
Thank you to all of our wonderful Humane Society members and those who wish to become members.
God bless each of you and your support for YOUR local Humane Society!
