The Irish have observed St. Patrick’s Day as a religious holiday for over 1,000 years. Many others of different backgrounds have celebrated St. Patrick’s Day as a day associated with wearing green, picking shamrocks and the hope of good luck.
We’re hopeful that this St. Patrick’s Day will bring good luck to all of the animals at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. In fact, we hope that the shelter dogs and cats have some “Good Irish Luck” and find the “furever” home of their dreams!
Want an idea to help us celebrate this “green” holiday? Save your aluminum cans to celebrate “going green” by recycling with us. When you donate your aluminum cans to our Humane Society, you are helping us care for the homeless dogs and cats at our Adoption Center. If we are closed when you stop by, you can leave your bags of cans by the driveway gate and we will put them in our recycle bin. We try to make it easy to donate your aluminum cans. We also welcome our local businesses to save their aluminum cans to donate to the shelter. Give us a call at 423-630-4771 between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for more information about our business aluminum can recycle program. We love seeing our aluminum can bin fill up each month! “Go Green” for the dogs and cats!
Another great way to “go green” during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday is by picking up a bottle of “green” Fabuloso (or any other color!) at the grocery store and donating it to the Humane Society. Fabuloso cleaner helps us keep the shelter clean and fresh. Even donating a “green” bottle (or any color!) of laundry detergent would be awesome! We wash many loads of towels and blankets each day. Surprise us with your “green” donation and help us celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day!
The Adoption Center is located at 950 Hal Henard Road. Our hours are Tuesday through Saturday noon to 3 p.m. You can also view our adoptable animals online through our website at gchumanesociety.com
Here’s wishing all of the Animal Talk readers a very Happy Saint Patrick’s Day, Thursday, March 17, from all the dogs, cats and staff of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.