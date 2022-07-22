It’s always sad when a dog or cat comes to our shelter, but even sadder when they are with us for a long period of time or have trouble adjusting to shelter life. So goes the story of dogs Roscoe and Josh and cats Lucky and Brantley. These precious dogs and cats are favorites of the staff but they all need a “furever” home. Life at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center is the best we can make it, but a home with a person or family is what we call “living their best life.” Happy adoption stories are what we love! I want to share them in today’s Animal Talk column.
Roscoe is a young male hound mix who is a goofy, funny hound dog that just wants love. Josh is almost 2 years old and another hound mix that we saved from Animal Control. These dogs love their fenced yard each day, so having a fence would be a big plus. These dogs are staff favorites. Reminder that all of our dogs have reduced adoption fees during the month of July and August to approved adopters. Come check out our dogs, we have many to choose from to find the best fit for your family.
Lucky is an 8-year-old white and tabby domestic shorthair cat and loves attention. Brantley is a male tabby kitten that needs someone to love him. If you are considering adopting a cat or kitten, be sure to come visit our cat room. We are sure you will find your “purr-fect” match.
If you would like to open your heart to adoption, give our staff a call at 423-639-4771 or stop by our Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road, noon-3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. We would love to share more information about these featured dogs and cats with you!
We want to remind you that your kind donations and membership help us with the care of dogs and cats just like Josh, Roscoe, Brantley and Lucky. Thank you for your support.
Our Humane Society has been helping animals in need for 46 years and you are the reason why we have been so successful in providing care and shelter for these precious animals. If you are currently not a member, and wish to become one, we have an annual membership slot for virtually any budget. All donations are tax deductible as the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a 501©(3) non-profit organization. You can make your membership donation by mailing it to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, online at gchumanesociety.com, in person at the Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road, or by phone at 423-639-4771 noon-3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Thank you from all of us at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.