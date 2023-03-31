This Easter, as you are preparing baskets of candy and treats, you will want to be aware of possible dangers that could be lurking for your pets.
Did you know that Easter grass can be dangerous? Cats are drawn to things that move and it is very tempting to play with Easter grass. This is a danger because if ingested, it can cause vomiting or straining to use the bathroom and can cause pain in the abdomen. While not as dangerous to dogs, it can cause the same symptoms. If you suspect that your cat or dog has ingested Easter grass, be sure to call your vet for an appointment. The best solution is to keep the Easter grass out of reach from your pets.
Chocolate! Dogs have a sweet tooth, but because chocolate is very toxic to dogs, be sure to keep that Easter chocolate out of reach. Even though dogs are more tempted, cats should not ingest chocolate either. If your dog or cat eats chocolate, know the amount that they have consumed and once again, call your vet!
Candies or desserts with artificial sweeteners are very toxic for your dogs. The best rule of thumb is to keep any candy or dessert away from your pet. Better safe than sorry!
Many of you may know that Easter lilies, while beautiful, are deadly, especially to cats! Signs of poisoning from eating these lily plants are vomiting, lethargy and if untreated, can lead to kidney failure. Take your cat to your vet at any signs of poisoning from ingesting a plant. The Daffodil is another plant that is toxic to cats.While Easter does pose certain dangers, you can make Easter a fun time for your pet. By keeping doggie and kitty treats, they will be happy just to have your attention and enjoy a treat made just for them! You can even hide the treats in your fenced yard for your dog to find or inside your home for your cat’s hunting pleasure.
We want to remind you that we are closed next Saturday, April 8, for the Easter holiday weekend. We reopen on Tuesday, April 11, at noon.
Happy Easter and keep those pets safe this Easter!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor.
The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address. Visit the Humane Society website at gchumanesociety.com for more information.
Janet Medcalf is a former president of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society and is currently manager of the Greeneville-Greene County Animal Shelter.