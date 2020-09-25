Supporters and members of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society recently received our annual "Fall 4 Paws" fundraiser letter. Each year the "Fall 4 Paws" letter features animals that were saved and cared for thanks to the support of our community. Today, I would like to tell you the stories of three precious cats that were also saved because of your help.
The first is the story of Gingham who was found with a severely injured leg. As you can see in our photo, her leg appears to have been caught in something and through possible struggling, the kitten was able to break free, though damaging her leg further. She was rushed to Dr. Amanda Greer at Animals West Veterinary Hospital where it was determined that after the infection healed, she would need to have the leg amputated. Once her leg heals, she will be available for adoption. Because of your support, we are able to provide Gingham with the medical treatment she needs and deserves. Thank you.
The second is the story of Inky. Inky was found suffering from an untreated upper respiratory infection. The infection was so severe that it damaged one of Inky's eyes. The eye was swollen and protruding from the socket. Inky was taken to Dr. Doug Woolsey at Greene County Veterinary Hospital where he was treated for the infection. Inky also had to have the irreversibly damaged eye removed. Inky is doing well and is now available for adoption. Because of your support, we were able to provide Inky with the medical treatment he needed and deserved. Thank you.
The third is the story of Garfield. Garfield, a stray cat, was accidentally run over with a lawnmower, severely damaging one of his legs. He was taken to Dr. Amanda Greer at Animals West Veterinary Hospital where he is now being treated for his injuries, which will most likely include a leg amputation. Because of your support, we are able to provide Garfield with the medical treatment he needs and deserves. Thank you.
When the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society saves a kitten, cat, dog or puppy, your support is the reason we are able to provide each with the care they need. Because you stand up for the animals in our community, you are helping us provide thousands of unwanted dogs and cats the medical care, love and safety they deserve. Your support helps us save precious animals from a lifetime of mistreatment. Your donations are the lifeblood of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.
Your "Fall 4 Paws" donation can be made by clicking on our donation link at gchumanesociety.com/donate, by mail to GGCHS, PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN, 37744, or by phone during business hours, Tuesday through Saturday between noon and 3 p.m. by calling 423-639-4771 or 423-787-1771. Thank you to everyone that has already sent in their donation.
Thank you from Gingham, Inky, Garfield and the many others that you help save. God bless you for your support!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.