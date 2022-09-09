Over the past year, the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society has seen more than 1,500 dogs and cats come through the shelter doors. We strive to give each pet the happy life it deserves. For the animals in our care, this means providing the love, attention and medical care these homeless animals have lacked for too long. Our goal is to find a loving home for all.
Karma was the victim of a neglectful hoarding situation. She was living in filth along with 21 other dogs. Most, including Karma, were sick. The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society immediately provided much-needed medical care and love. All have now been adopted into loving homes where they will always be cared for and loved.
Clover was the victim of cruelty and neglect. He and 11 other cats and dogs were found, starved and sick, with multiple injuries. The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society immediately provided much-needed medical care, food and comfort. All are now safe and loved.
Because you stand up for the animals in our community, you are helping us provide thousands of unwanted dogs and cats the medical care, love, and safety they deserve. Your support helps us save precious animals from a lifetime of mistreatment. Your donations are the lifeblood of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. You are the heartbeat of our organization, and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Your Fall 4 Paws donation can be made by mailing it to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN. 37744, online at gchumanesociety.com, at the Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road during business hours or by phone at 423-639-4771, noon-3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
We hope you enjoy the magnet included with the Fall 4 Paws letter. It is a small token of appreciation of you and for the kindness you show to all animals. Please call our staff if you would like a letter and magnet mailed to you.
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.
Trending Recipe Videos
Amy Bowman is executive director of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.