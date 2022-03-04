It was a busy February at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center. We are happy to announce that 98 homeless dogs and cats were adopted into loving homes during the month of February! Each dog and cat has been spayed or neutered which helps in our fight to stop the pet overpopulation in Greene County. Thank you to the adopters and to all who support our efforts.
We want to thank everyone that participated in our annual “Have A Heart” fundraiser. Your donations help us continue to take care of displaced dogs and cats while we find them “furever” homes. We loved all of the ornaments that decorated our “heart” tree. It was beautiful and full of “love” from you, our supporters.
We are excited about the groundbreaking ceremony for our new shelter. The ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, March 30, at 1 p.m. and will take place at 400 North Rufe Taylor Road. Mark your calendars! The new shelter will provide our dogs with larger, more comfortable kennels and large outdoor play yards. The cats will have roomy cat rooms and large, outdoor “catios” where they can lounge the day away in the fresh air. Of course, none of this will be possible without the support from our members and friends like YOU. Though none of us can do everything, together we can all do something to help relieve the suffering of homeless dogs and cats.
If you would like to make a donation to support the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, there are several ways to help. Mail your donation to GGCHS, PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744. You can also choose to donate online at gchumanesociety.com or stop by the Humane Society’s Adoption Center or give our staff a call to donate over the phone noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 423-639-4771.
Our donation request for the month of March is “clumping” cat litter, Fancy Feast canned kitten and Fancy Feast canned cat food and 13 gallon trash bags. We mix any brand of clumping litter with our non-clumping litter and it works great! Just drop off some clumping litter or trash bags any time or have it delivered to us at 950 Hal Henard Road. We know kitten season is coming so we want to be ready with Fancy Feast kitten canned food. Our cats will meow their thanks for fresh, clean litter boxes!
Your donations help us as we care for cats and dogs that live happy lives with us as long as needed. God bless you for your support!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.