It was a busy February at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center. I am happy to announce that 76 homeless dogs and cats were adopted into loving homes during the month of February! Each dog and cat has been spayed or neutered, which helps in our fight to stop the pet overpopulation in Greene County. Thank you to the adopters and to all who support our efforts.
I want to thank everyone that participated in our annual “Have A Heart” fundraiser. Your donations will help us continue to take care of displaced dogs and cats while we find them “furever” homes. We loved all of the ornaments that decorated our “heart” tree. It was beautiful and full of “love”.
Happy Birthday Tigger! This sweet tabby cat turned 21 years young in February. Tigger and her sister Panther arrived at the Humane Society’s Adoption Center in 2016 when their owner was too sick to take care of them. Though Tigger and Panther were sisters and they loved each other, they were each jealous of any attention given to the other and would spend their days hissing back and forth. Eventually we moved Tigger to the back office area where the “misfits” live and Panther stayed in the lobby. Sadly, Panther passed away in 2017 at the age of 18.
Tigger is living her best life in the Misfit room. She acts like she is the Queen and bosses all of the staff. Tigger especially loves to boss around our Executive Director Amy Bowman, whose office is connected to the Misfit room. Amy cooks chicken or turkey for Tigger each week and brings it to work just to satisfy Tigger’s demands. “What Tigger wants, Tigger gets” is our motto.
Tigger loves spending her days lounging on her cat tree or laying on the Misfit Catio porch. She is very spoiled! We love this old girl and hope she has a few more good years with us. In the meantime, we will give Tigger all the love and comfort she needs and deserves.
If you would like to make a donation to support the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, there are several ways to help. Mail your donation to GGCHS, PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN. 37744. You can also choose to donate online at gchumanesociety.com/donate or stop by the Humane Society’s Adoption Center or give our staff a call to donate over the phone noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 423-639-4771.
Your donations help us as we care for cats and dogs like Tigger that live happy lives with us as long as needed. God bless you for your support!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.