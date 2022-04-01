Groundbreaking Day for our new animal shelter was an exciting day for the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s employees, who work tirelessly each day caring for and healing the unwanted and unloved dogs and cats that come through our doors. As we cleaned kennels, scooped litter boxes, gave medications the morning of the ceremony, we all felt the excitement in the air.
Watching our loyal employees see the building site and experience the groundbreaking ceremony was the highlight of my day. Having all of us together for this ceremony was very special. It was surreal to know that this dream was becoming a reality. The construction site was busy with equipment and lots of workers continuing the progress of our future shelter.
I want to say thank you to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s supporters, members and volunteers. It is because of them that we are able to build the new shelter. Thank you to the Greene County Partnership team, who worked closely with Humane Society Executive Director Amy Bowman, Idell Construction’s Jeff Idell and Mike Idell, and Architect Dave Wright and his team to ensure the ceremony went smoothly. Many thanks to The Greeneville Sun, WJHL, and WCYB for sending reporters to share the excitement of our day.
I want to thank the Humane Society employees, board members, past and present, volunteers, and many supporters for not only attending but for the kind words and excitement that you brought with you. I appreciate all of you that greeted everyone, took photos, served cookies, helped with setup, directed traffic and parking, and more. I am so blessed to have all of you in my shelter life.
Lots of photos have been posted on our Facebook page, “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society” and Instagram, “ggchs_humanesociety.” Like, follow and share our pages to keep up with all the wonderful updates at the shelter.
Our saying, “Dreams Come True Because of You,” truly came to life on March 30 with our official groundbreaking ceremony. This is going to be your shelter made possible through your support over the past 45 years.
Thank you for your support now and your future support as we continue to help the homeless dogs and cats here in Greene County. Stay tuned!
