The month of August proved to be a busy one at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center. We had an amazing 170 homeless dogs and cats adopted into homes, where they will each receive the love and care they deserve. Because of your support and generosity, these once homeless and unwanted dogs and cats will now live their lives free of pain, suffering and mistreatment.
Many in our community ask what our needs are at the Adoption Center. We are in need of Purina or Meow Mix brand dry kitten food. We are continuing to see many kittens coming into the shelter, and our dry kitten food supply is low. Our need for this dry kitten food has increased, so any donations of this food or monetary donations are very appreciated for the care of our cats and kittens. You can drop off a bag of this kitten food Tuesday through Saturday or have some delivered to us at 950 Hal Henard Road, Greeneville, TN 37743. Our kittens say thank you in advance for your donations!
Please consider making a donation to help us help the many homeless dogs and cats that depend on us. There are several ways to donate. You can donate on our donation link at gchumanesociety.com, by mail to GGCHS, PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN, 37744, or by phone from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 423-639-4771.
It is the Labor Day Holiday weekend, and many of you will be drinking out of aluminum cans. Do you ever wonder where you can recycle your aluminum cans? We have a large recycle bin at the Adoption Center and would be happy to take your cans. If you happen to stop by when we are closed, feel free to leave your aluminum can bags at the gate and we will be happy to place them in our bin. All funds raised from this recycling program go toward the care of the shelter dogs and cats. We make it easy and convenient to recycle your aluminum cans with us. Thank you for saving your aluminum cans and recycling with your Humane Society!
Because of the Labor Day weekend, the Adoption Center will be closed to the public today (Saturday) and will reopen Tuesday at noon. Rest assured, our staff will still be busy caring for our shelter animals and even have plans to do some extra cleaning and sprucing up at the Adoption Center through the holiday weekend.
Thank you again for the love and care you show for animals in need. Please have a safe and happy Labor Day weekend from all of us at the Humane Society!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.