I always look forward to the beginning of a new year. This is when I take a look at the past year to see what your support has helped us achieve at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. I am thrilled to announce that shelter statistics confirm that 2021 was a successful, lifesaving, tail-wagging year! I want to share some of the successes that would not have happened if it were not for friends and supporters like you.
- 548 dogs were taken into our care.
- 748 cats were taken into our care.
- 557 dogs were adopted into forever homes.
- 760 cats were adopted into forever homes.
- 335 dogs, in danger of being euthanized, were pulled from Animal Control.
- 443 cats, in danger of being euthanized, were pulled from Animal Control.
- 23 dogs and cats were reunited with their families.
- 477 dogs were spayed/neutered.
- 556 cats were spayed/neutered.
- Over 4,000 volunteer hours were donated.
With all great successes there comes a price. Your donation will provide the homeless dogs and cats of Greene County with needed medicine, vaccines, food, spay/neuter surgeries, shelter, and more. During the entire month of February, we are asking you to consider helping the shelter dogs and cats by contributing to our “Have A Heart” fundraiser. If you did not receive our “Have A Heart” letter in the mail, you can go online at https://gchumanesociety.com to make your donation.
Your ornament will hang on our Adoption Center Valentine Tree. Feel free to add your name and the names of your pets to the ornament. You can even attach a picture of your pet to the ornament. Since “love is in the air” during the month of February, you may want to add your spouse or significant other’s name to the heart ornament.
Your donation can also be mailed to P.O. Box 792 Greeneville, TN 37744 or brought in-person to the Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road.
As executive director of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, I want to thank you personally for your support. Because of friends like you, we can continue to provide homeless dogs and cats of Greene County with the food, shelter and vet care they need and deserve. Your support also enables us to educate our community on lifelong, responsible pet ownership. Most of all, your support helps us save the lives of thousands of unwanted and unloved dogs and cats.
Thank you for your kindness and compassion. We couldn’t do it without friends like you!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.