I always look forward to the beginning of a new year. This is when I take a look at the past year to see what your support has helped us achieve at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. One of the most exciting things to happen is the construction of our new shelter, providing the dogs and cats a more comfortable experience until a forever home can be found.
I am thrilled to announce that shelter statistics confirm that 2022 was a successful, lifesaving, tail-wagging year! I want to share some of the successes that would not have happened if it were not for friends and supporters like you:
- 728 dogs were taken into our care.
- 819 cats were taken into our care.
- 771 dogs were adopted into forever homes.
- 820 cats were adopted into forever homes.
- 552 dogs, in danger of being euthanized, were pulled from Animal Control.
- 575 cats, in danger of being euthanized, were pulled from Animal Control.
- 21 dogs and cats were reunited with their families.
- 591 dogs were spayed/neutered.
- 586 cats were spayed/neutered.
- Over 4,000 volunteer hours were donated.
With all great successes there comes a price. Your donation will provide the homeless dogs and cats of Greene County with needed medicine, vaccines, food, spay/neuter surgeries, shelter and more.
During the entire month of February, we are asking you to consider helping the shelter dogs and cats by contributing to our “Have A Heart” fundraiser. If you received a Have a Heart ornament in the mail, you can return it along with your tax-deductible donation to PO Box 792 Greeneville, TN 37744. You can also go online at gchumanesociety.com to make your tax-deductible donation or stop by the Adoption Center located at 400 N. Rufe Taylor Road, Greeneville, TN 37745. You can also make your donation in person at the adoption center, 400 N. Rufe Taylor Road or over the phone Tuesday through Saturday noon-4 p.m.
Since the ornaments will hang on our Adoption Center Valentine tree, feel free to decorate your ornament with photos of beloved pets or drawings. Use your imagination but be sure to sign the ornament with either your pet’s name or a “people” name. Since “love is in the air” during the month of February, you may want to add your spouse or significant other’s name to the heart ornament.
As executive director of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, I want to thank you personally for your support. Because of friends like you, we can continue to provide homeless dogs and cats of Greene County with the food, shelter and vet care they need and deserve. Your support also enables us to educate our community on lifelong, responsible pet ownership. Most of all, your support helps us save the lives of thousands of unwanted and unloved dogs and cats.
Thank you for your kindness and compassion. We couldn’t do it without friends like you!