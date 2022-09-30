In 2011, I began volunteering to save the lives of dogs and cats at the Greene County Animal Control facility. These dogs and cats find themselves at Animal Control for a variety of reasons. Some are strays, some relinquished by owners, some sick and some neglected or abused.
Volunteers and staff from the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society make daily trips to Animal Control to get photos of each adoptable pet so their picture can be posted on the Facebook page named “Volunteers for Greene County Animal Control TN.” The goal is to find the pet’s owner or a new adoptive home or rescue.
Many times, each month, if an owner or new home can’t be found and the Humane Society has open kennels, these dogs and cats are transported from the Animal Control facility to the Humane Society’s Adoption Center so a “furever” home can be found.
During my years of volunteering with Greene County Animal Control, I became well acquainted with the staff at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, which is next door. I never dreamed that I would one day become the shelter manager at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. Over the last 11 years, I am proud to say that I, along with many wonderful volunteers, supporters, fosters, Humane Society staff, and rescue groups, have been able to save the lives of thousands of dogs and cats that were in danger of euthanasia. I even adopted a little rescue Chihuahua named Remy!
When a dog or cat is adopted, kennel space is created so that we can bring more homeless animals into our Adoption Center at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, enabling us to save more lives from Greene County Animal Control. We are so grateful to have our team of volunteers that work tirelessly to help give second chances to dogs and cats that end up at Animal Control. I want to share photos of some of these adoptable dogs and cats in today’s Animal Talk column. Many have reduced adoption fees due to generous sponsors. If you would like to sponsor the adoption fee for a dog or cat, please give our staff a call at 423-639-4771, Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. Sponsoring helps get them adopted!
My 65th birthday is Oct. 9, and I am asking that anyone that would like to help me save more dog and cat lives make a donation in honor of my birthday. Your donation will sponsor the adoption fee for dogs and cats in danger of euthanasia at Greene County Animal Control or help with the adoption fee for one of our adoptable pets at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. The adoption fee includes spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchip and vet exam. My birthday goal is to raise $2,000. Every little bit will help me reach my goal. You can help me have the happiest birthday ever!
You can make a donation in person at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road, by phone at 423-639-4771, by mail at GGCHS, PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, or on our website at gchumanesociety.com . Just note your donation is for Janet’s birthday fundraiser.
As always thank you for your support and helping us save lives for my 65th birthday!
I want to thank all of the businesses and individuals that were sponsors of the “Adopt A Pet” pages that were published in the Greeneville Sun last week. Your sponsorship helps these dogs and cats find new homes and that’s what it’s all about! A big “woof” and “meow” can be heard each time an animal finds a “furever” home. Thank you!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.