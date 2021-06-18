There are a lot of great things happening at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. During the month of May, we had 107 adoptions. June is going great as well! We appreciate our adopters and many rescue partners for helping find these dogs and cats their furever homes!
Our “Membership Fundraiser Mailout” has begun! It is important for you to know that becoming a member of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society enables us in our mission to save the lives of animals in our community, prevent cruelty to animals and relieve suffering among animals through the extension of humane education to children, as well as adults.
It also aids in the enforcement of existing statutes and laws against cruelty to animals and enables us to operate a humane animal shelter where all dogs and cats under our care will receive adequate vet care, including spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchip and vet exam.
We are a 501(C)3 organization and receive no government funding, therefore we depend on our community to help these animals in need.
Many people ask us what they can do to support the local Humane Society. Becoming a member of this great organization is the perfect way! It is because of you that we are able to provide homeless dogs and cats with the love and care they need and deserve.
Because of our Humane Society members, we have a beautiful, clean shelter with play yards for dogs and cat porches for our cats to enjoy each day. Our dogs and cats are happy and cared for by our loving staff each day until they find their furever homes.
We appreciate the individuals and businesses that help us keep our homeless dogs and cats happy and safe while they wait for their furever homes. We can’t do what we do without the support of our great community and beyond.
Special thank you goes out to The Greeneville Sun for helping us share our stories and updates from the shelter. We appreciate their support each week with publishing our columns on Saturday in Animal Talk and on Wednesday in Accent. Let them know you enjoy reading our stories each week.
You can make your membership donation by mailing it to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN. 37744, online at https://gchumanesociety.com/donate/, at the Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road, or by calling 423-639-4771, Tuesday through Saturday between noon and 3 p.m.
We hope that you know that this is your Humane Society and your donations and support are appreciated so much!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.