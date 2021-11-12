Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, our regular visits to the local schools to present our Humane Education Program were put on hold. This caused us to put our “thinking caps” on and become creative.
We understand that it is important for children to learn compassion for and humane treatment of animals, so we decided to purchase a series of humane education books for each county and city elementary school library. The focus of the books includes dog bite prevention, pet care, the importance of having your pet spayed or neutered, and caring for animals in need.
At the end of October, our executive director, Amy Bowman, and board member Linda Darwish hit the road to deliver the books to each elementary school. We are so excited to have these great books available to our local students.
We are also excited to announce our “Humane Education Reading Series” on our newly created YouTube channel! We want to invite everyone to like, comment, and subscribe to our YouTube channel called Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. You and your children will love listening to our own local teacher and rescue volunteer, Nick Baumann, read each of these wonderful humane education books.
How do you find our YouTube channel? The link is https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7RCudPrODBIMQb46yW6C7Q/featured .
We want to thank all of our local teachers for the jobs they do. We are so fortunate to work with these schools to promote Humane Education. The reception we received when delivering these books was so awesome!
If you would like to donate to our Humane Education program, you can make a donation in person at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road, by mail at GGCHS, PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, or on our website at gchumanesociety.com . Just note your donation is for our Humane Education fund.
As always, thank you for your support for your Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.