The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be hosting an Easter pet photo contest and fundraiser on our very popular Facebook page, “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society.” To enter a photo of your pet dressed for Easter, just message it to our Facebook page.
Be sure to include your pet’s name, along with your name, address and phone number in the message. We will post your pet’s Easter photo on our page with a link to our fundraiser. People will vote for their favorite costumed pet by donating to the fundraiser linked to your pet’s picture. Fantastic prizes will be awarded to the top 10 fundraising pets.
To help your pet win, you will want to be sure to share your pet’s photo with your friends and family! Everyone is invited to dress up their pets and enter the pet costume contest on our Facebook page.
The contest begins today, on Saturday, March 27, and will run through Saturday, April 3. All proceeds go toward the care of the dogs and cats at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. Ten awesome baskets will be given to the top 10 pets that get the most donations as of midnight on Saturday, April 3.
Did you say you don’t have a pet or you do not plan to enter your pet? It matters not! We invite everyone to enjoy this fun Easter pet photo contest by donating online to your favorite pet photo!
Be sure to let your pet get involved in some spring fun while helping shelter dogs and cats!
Happy Easter everyone. Enter our online pet photo contest and go to our Facebook page to donate!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.