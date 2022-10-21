Wednesday, Oct. 12, began like any other typical day at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. We had no idea how quickly that would change. Late in the afternoon, Greene County Animal Control informed us that a gentleman had passed away, leaving his 18 dogs with no one to care for them.
Humane Society staff and Animal Control officers immediately went into rescue mode. While Animal Control officers transported the dogs from their home, Humane Society staff began preparing kennels for this large influx of dogs, checking supply inventory, and calling volunteers and off-duty staff. This was quite a challenge since the Humane Society’s Adoption Center was already filled to capacity with dogs. After much creative thinking, the staff then went to Animal Control to assess the dogs.
Once the dogs were assessed, staff began bringing the dogs to the Humane Society’s Adoption Center. By the following day, staff had vaccinated, de-wormed, cleaned ears, and given flea treatment to all of the dogs at the Adoption Center. We want to give a thank you to veterinarian Dr. Robert Potter for coming to the shelter to do a heartworm test and microchip each dog. Dr. Potter also assessed the dogs for age and any possible issues. His assistance with the intake process was greatly appreciated. All dogs are scheduled to be spayed or neutered within the next two weeks.
We are hopeful that all of the dogs will quickly be adopted into loving homes. Photos of four of them are included with today’s column. We are grateful for several rescue groups that took several of these dogs to help find them good homes. All of these Beagle and Terrier mix adult dogs can be viewed at the Humane Society Adoption Center or on our website at gchumanesociety.com along with our other adoptable dogs and cats. All are a little timid because of the shelter environment, but are friendly, loving and young. All they want is someone to love and care for them. We are sharing several photos of the available dogs with their names. Volunteers are needed to spend time with our dogs in their kennels to help them adjust to the shelter atmosphere and to socialize with them to prepare them for adoption or rescue.
At this time, the Humane Society will be open to the public but closed for any new dog intake until kennel space is available. We invite everyone to visit our Adoption Center and meet all of our adoptable dogs or call us at 423-639-4771 for more information!
Our need for donations will continue as we take care of these dogs until they are adopted. Our donation requests are Purina One dry dog food, Purina or Pedigree canned dog food and Purina or Pedigree canned puppy food, cleaning supplies such as bleach, Fabuloso cleaner, paper towels, used or new blankets and sheets, and laundry detergent.
We want to take this time to thank everyone for the unbelievable support that has been received from the Greene County community and beyond. The outpouring of donations has been heartwarming, and we are so blessed to have this wonderful support. We are always grateful for your donations. As a nonprofit organization, which does not receive tax dollars, we can help with donations from caring people like you. All donations are tax-deductible as the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization. You can make your donation by mailing it to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, online at gchumanesociety.com, at the Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road or by phone at 423-639-4771 Tuesday through Saturday noon to 3 p.m.
Thank you and God bless you all for your support. As always, we couldn’t do what we do without you!
