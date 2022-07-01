Every year the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society receives many calls regarding dogs running away from home because of fireworks being shot in their area. Fireworks can be frightening for dogs and cats. Imagine hearing these noises and not knowing what it is or where to hide!
We know many will want to shoot fireworks, but please consider your pet before you do this during the July 4th holiday.
Here are some tips for surviving the fireworks with your pets.
1. Be prepared. Know when and where the fireworks are going to happen.
2. Prepare a space for your pet to feel safe.
3. Close all curtains and windows to keep the noise down as much as possible.
4. If your family is shooting fireworks, be sure to clean up after so your dog or cat does not ingest any of these fireworks pieces.
5- Spend time with your pet during and after the fireworks to reassure them that everything is OK.
6. Make sure your pet is microchipped and is wearing a collar with owner identification. This is an important way for you to be reunited with your lost pet.
If your pet becomes lost, be sure to check with Greene County Animal Control at 423-798-1777 in case your pet is there. Also call the Humane Society at 423-639-4771 to see if someone has possibly reported your pet found. You should call both locations to report your missing pet and post on the Greene Co. Lost & Found (TN) Facebook page. Our staff can give you other things to do to help in a search for a missing pet.
These are just a few things that you can do to help your pet and still enjoy the fireworks. Statistics show that more dogs are lost over the 4th of July holiday than any other time of the year.
Please remember your pet during the fireworks and keep them safe.
We want to share some photos of our adoptable dogs and cats at the Adoption Center that will be safe in the adoption center during the firework noise.
We will be closed for the July 4th holiday weekend. We will be closed Saturday through Monday and reopen Tuesday from noon to 3 p.m.
We are so grateful for your donation to our membership drive. This is a very important fundraiser that helps us continue to help the animals of Greene County. Your membership helps us care for homeless dogs and cats until a loving home can be found. Send in your membership donation today!
As a nonprofit organization which does not receive tax dollars, we can only continue our mission with donations and memberships from caring people like you. All donations are tax deductible as the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization.
You can make your membership donation by mailing it to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744 or online at gchumanesociety.com. You can also come to the Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road or donate by phone at 423-639-4771 noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
We are blessed to have supporters like you who share our passion for improving the lives of homeless animals. Thank you for your caring support!
Happy 4th of July from the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.