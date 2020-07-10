Each year Leadership Greene County, a program with the Greene County Partnership, sends teams of participants out to perform community service projects. This year, the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society was one of the local nonprofits chosen to receive much needed help.
Leadership Greene County is a personal program designed to motivate participants to develop and enhance the quality of their leadership in addressing pertinent community needs and implementing them into their everyday life and work situations. Jennifer Wilder, Keep Greene Beautiful/Leadership director with the Greene County Partnership, scheduled these hardworking Greene County business leaders to meet at the Humane Society’s Adoption Center on Wednesday morning, June 17. Under the direction of the Humane Society’s groundskeeper, Garry Shideler, the group began a morning of hard work. With shovels, hoes, tree trimmers and wheelbarrows in hand, our gardens, dog walk and play yards were spruced up.
We were so excited and everyone had fun getting these much needed jobs done. Volunteers were Nick Shelton, Ramona Williams, Regina Nuckols, Rob Gay, Kristina Welm, Jeff Johnson, Kim Hinson, Brant Fitzpatrick, John Beach, Scott Christian, Caleb Julian and Lance McKinney.
Thank you Leadership Greene County for choosing the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society for your community service project. This volunteer work was so appreciated!
MEMBERSHIP DRIVE
We are having a wonderful response to our membership drive. This is a very important fundraiser that helps us continue to help the animals of Greene County. Our members are the life blood of our organization! Send in your membership donation today! As a nonprofit organization, which does not receive tax dollars, we can only continue our mission with donations and memberships from caring people like you. All donations are tax deductible as the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization. You can make your membership donation by mailing it to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, online at https://gchumanesociety.com/donate/, at the Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road, or by phone at 423-639-4771 Tuesday through Saturday noon to 3 p.m.
We are blessed to have supporters like you, who share our passion for improving the lives of homeless animals. Thank you for your caring support!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.