As the day at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center was coming to a close on Friday, May 1, staff received a phone call about a Blue Tick/Beagle mix that was suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his upper back area.
The kind people that called were concerned when they saw him and knew he needed help immediately, so they reached out to the Humane Society. They were directed to take the injured stray to Dr. Doug Woolsey at Greene County Veterinary Medical Center where he underwent surgery for his wounds. After 11 days of medical treatment, he was finally well enough to be released and brought to the Adoption Center.
At the Adoption Center, staff quickly fell in love with the sweet dog that was lucky to have survived such a horrific wound. He was so lucky, that staff decided to name him Lucky!
Lucky quickly settled in at the Adoption Center. He loves a fluffy blanket and enjoys playing with his new toys. We are always amazed at how these dogs respond to love and attention. He is such a happy dog and loves everyone. We are sharing these photos of our “Lucky” dog at the Adoption Center.
Lucky’s wounds heal a little more each day and we look forward to the day when he is well enough to be adopted. That day will be soon!
We are so thankful that we got that call two weeks ago to help Lucky. As always thank you for your support for the animals in our care at the Humane Society. If you would like to donate to Lucky’s surgery vet bill and care, we would appreciate this so much. There are several ways to donate. You can mail your donation to GGCHS, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, call our staff to donate over the phone at 423-639-4771 Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. or make an online donation at gchumanesociety.com. Note your donation is for Lucky!
Lucky’s life has changed for the better!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.