At the end of a busy day, Saturday, Feb. 13, at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, we received a call about a severely injured puppy. Lucky Pup was discovered with severe injuries at a local dumping area.
A couple named Lori Jennings and Daniel Dyer spotted her in the trash by an old couch and immediately called the Humane Society to see if we could help. We are not sure if she was injured and dumped by someone to die a lonely painful death or if she was injured and made her way to the dump, but because of Lori and Daniel, she got the care she needed.
We rushed Lucky Pup to Dr. Woolsey at Greene County Veterinary Hospital where it was discovered that she was suffering from severe bite wounds on her head. It is unknown what type of animal bit her, but the wounds were severe enough to cause several fractures on her head and there is suspected brain damage. It was thought that Lucky Pup would not survive the night, but with veterinary care, she proved to be a tough little girl.
Day by day, Lucky pup has shown improvement. She still has a long way to go, but we are hopeful that she will recover fully.
Makala Crawford, one of the staff at Greene County Veterinary Hospital, fell in love with Lucky Pup more and more each day as she helped care for her and eventually made the decision to adopt her. Lucky Pup even got a new name, Winnie! Makala will help Winnie (aka Lucky Pup) live her best life and give her all the love she needs.
Thank you to everyone that made this miracle happen! We are asking for your prayers for Winnie’s daily recovery. She is still very fragile.
If you would like to make a donation to help with the Lucky Pup’s injury costs, there are several ways to help. Mail your donation for “Lucky Pup” to GGCHS, PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744. You can also choose to donate online at gchumanesociety.com/donate or give our staff a call at 423-639-4771 to donate over the phone or stop by the Humane Society’s Adoption Center between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
We appreciate your support for all the dogs and cats in our care as they wait for “furever” homes! Thank you!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.