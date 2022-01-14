Community donation drives to help the dogs and cats at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society are always appreciated. These fundraisers help to provide food, shelter and vet care for our animals. We are excited to announce that an exciting fundraising event is planned for Sunday at Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
A fun family event will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at NPAC. The cast of performers and dogs with “Mutts Gone Nuts” will delight audiences of all ages, with high-energy excitement from beginning to end. NPAC is teaming up with the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society by accepting donations for supplies, food, toys, and other needed items. A collection box will be available to accept donations at the show. Bring your donation with you to the show!
During the Mutts Gone Nuts show, you will experience an entertaining show that is one of its kind! Every show includes interactive crowd participation. It’s not just a show, it’s an experience! Audience members will be involved in the excitement of the production. Mutts Gone Nuts will “blow your mind and steal your socks”! We hope to see you there for the afternoon of fun and lots of donations!
During the month of December, many donations for our dogs and cats were brought to the Adoption Center. We are sharing photos of the supporters that brought donations for our dogs and cats last month. Our dogs and cats were treated so special by everyone’s generosity.
We want to remind everyone that we have an aluminum can recycling bin so save those aluminum cans and bring them to us to recycle. We use these funds to continue to take care of the many homeless dogs and cats that come through our shelter. We even make it easy to donate after hours by leaving your bags of aluminum cans at our gate. Save those cans. And a big thank you to everyone that saves cans for us!
Thank you so much for our business and community support. We can’t do what we do without everyone’s love for our homeless dogs and cats while we find them furever homes.
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.