The month of March proved to be a busy one at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center. We had 72 homeless dogs and cats adopted into homes where they will each receive the love and care they deserve. Because of your support and generosity these once homeless and unwanted dogs and cats will now live their lives free of pain, suffering and mistreatment.
Our Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society hosted the first ever Easter Pet Photo Contest on our Facebook page “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society” and it was a huge success!
Our Facebook friends voted for their favorite Easter pet photo by donating to the fundraiser linked to each pet’s picture. Fantastic prize baskets were awarded to the top 10 fundraising pets.
You can view all of the entries on our Facebook page, “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society.”
All proceeds from the donations go toward the care of the homeless animals at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. Thank you to everyone for donating!
We want to share some of the Easter photo entries with their prize baskets in today’s Animal Talk.
Thank you to everyone that entered our “Easter Facebook Pet Photo Contest” and donated! This contest was so much fun!
Thank you again for the love and care you show for homeless animals in need at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.