Many local churches will soon be having their annual “Blessing of the Animals.” These events offer people with pets and lovers of all kinds of animals an opportunity to reflect upon the positive impact animals have on our emotional, physical and spiritual well-being. Everyone is allowed to attend either or both events. Bring your pets for an individual blessing!
On Saturday, Oct. 1, Reformation Lutheran Church, located at 400 W. Main St., will hold their event at 9:30 a.m. Join them for “Brunch & Biscuits” on the lawn followed by a short service where the blessings will begin. Everyone is invited! For more information, contact Marlene Crum at 423-552-8016.
On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m.,St. James Episcopal Church, located at 107 W. Church St., will hold their Blessing of the Animals. Everyone is invited!
For safety at these blessing events, please keep your pet on a leash or in a crate.
Both “Blessing of the Animals” events will be accepting donations for our homeless shelter for dogs and cats. Much needed donation items that we currently need at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society are Pedigree canned dog and puppy food, Fancy Feast canned cat and Fancy Feast canned kitten food, Fabuloso, laundry detergent, bleach, blankets, towels, dryer sheets, trash bags and paper towels.
There are more churches holding Blessing of the Animal events, so check with the churches in your area and make plans to attend with your pet.
We want to send a big “Thank You” to the Harry W. and Carolyn W. Galbraith Memorial Fund, a fund of the East Tennessee Foundation, for awarding the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society $2,500 to help pay for spays and neuters of pets belonging to low-income citizens of Greene County.
As always, thank you for supporting the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society! May God bless you for everything you do to help us care for the homeless and unwanted dogs and cats of Greene County.
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.