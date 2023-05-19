Saturday, May 20, Humane Society staff Danielle and volunteers Sofia and Angel will be at Petsense in Greeneville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be there to show support for the in-store cat adoption center by greeting folks and signing up new Humane Society members. Sofia and Angel will be doing face painting for donations too! They will also be accepting donations for our dogs and cats! Stop by Petsense to say hello and show your support!
Would you like a convenient place in town to drop off donations for our dogs and cats? Bealls Inc. in the Commons off Tusculum Boulevard is collecting donations through the month of May for the Humane Society's Adoption Center. While you are out shopping, pick up something for our dogs and cats and drop it off at their display when you walk in the store.
Because cat and kitten season has begun, some needed items this month are Fancy Feast canned cat and kitten food, scoopable cat litter and Purina dry kitten food. We also need laundry detergent.
Supervisor Kenzie invites the community to stop by Bealls Inc. to show your support for the Humane Society during National Pet Month. Thank you to Bealls Inc. for collecting donations for the Humane Society.
Remember that we have reduced adoption fees on our medium to large dogs during the month of May and June of $50 and have many wonderful dogs to choose from. If you are interested in adopting any of our precious dogs or cats, give us a call at 423-639-4771 or stop by our Adoption Center, Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 4 p.m.
All adopted dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated appropriate to age, microchipped and vet examined. You can view all of our adoptable dogs and cats on our website gchumanesociety.com.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a nonprofit agency that receives no government funding. We depend on donations to operate. We could not do it without the support of our great community. Any amount is always appreciated. There are several ways to donate. You can mail your donation to GGCHS, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, call our staff to donate over the phone at 423-639-4771, or make your donation at the Humane Society's Adoption Center, Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. You can also make an online donation at gchumanesociety.com Your support is appreciated and helps us continue to save lives.
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor.
The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address. Visit the Humane Society website at gchumanesociety.com for more information.
Janet Medcalf is a former president of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society and is currently manager of the Greeneville-Greene County Animal Shelter.