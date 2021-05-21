Did you hear the thunder on Hal Henard Road on Saturday morning, May 15? The First Annual Megan’s Ride fundraiser in memory of Megan Guirant was held, and all proceeds raised were donated to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.
The ride was organized by friends and family of Megan, who was part of Chuckey Doak High School’s graduating class of 2019. Tragically, she lost her life in a car accident on Nov. 6, 2020. She was known for her love and passion for animals.
Kickstands went up at 11 a.m. and the ride was escorted by the Greeneville Police Department. A gorgeous weather day led the riders from Hal Henard Road through Del Rio, Newport and Morristown with the final destination at Double Deuce Music Barn in Bulls Gap, where participants enjoyed southern rock music by the Shady Sadie band.
Thank you to everyone that came out or donated to support Megan’s Ride. We want to thank the organizers, volunteers and Megan’s family for having this heartwarming event and look forward to next year and an even bigger ride.
Another event that took place on Saturday, May 15, happened at Petsense in Greeneville. Volunteers Nick and Teresa Baumann along with Teresa’s rescue dog Ramona, were showing their support of the in-store cat adoption center located in Petsense by greeting folks and signing up new Humane Society members. Thank you to all who brought donations for our shelter dogs and cats and signed up as a member of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. Stop by Petsense or the Humane Society’s Adoption Center to see adoptable cats in need of loving homes!
Thank you to everyone that donated to this year’s virtual roadblock fundraiser for the Humane Society. We are looking forward to having our volunteers back out at their intersections next year. The support of our community is so awesome!
Would you like a convenient place in town to drop off donations for our dogs and cats? Burkes Outlet in the Commons off Tusculum Boulevard is collecting donations through the month of May for the Humane Society’s Adoption Center. While you are out shopping, pick up something for our dogs and cats and drop it off in their display when you walk in the store. Because cat and kitten season has begun, some needed items this month are Fancy Feast canned cat and kitten food, Nutro Senior dry cat food, cat litter, cans of kitten milk and dry kitten food. Thank you Burkes Outlet for collecting donations for the Humane Society.
We have had so many wonderful donations so far this month and lots of adoptions! If you are interested in adopting any of our precious dogs or cats, give us a call at 423-639-4771 or stop by our Adoption Center, Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. All adopted dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated appropriate to age, microchipped and vet examined. You can view all of our adoptable dogs and cats on our website gchumanesociety.com.
We have your next best friend waiting to go home with you!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.