Thunder is coming to Hal Henard Road. There will be an exciting fundraising event called “Megan’s Ride” today.
Bikes and cars will be lining up to start their engines at 11 a.m. at the Vo-Tech parking lot across from the Humane Society’s Adoption Center on Hal Henard Road. Kickstands will go up at 11 a.m. this morning to begin the ride. The ride will end at the Double Deuce Music Barn in Bulls Gap.
Cost will be $20 per bike and $20 per car. Food will be available for purchase. Entertainment will be provided by East Tennessee southern rock band, Shady Sadie.
Megan Gabriela Guirant was part of Chuckey Doak High School’s graduating class of 2019. Tragically, she lost her life in a car accident on Nov. 6, 2020. The ride is in Megan’s memory.
She was known for her love and passion for animals and this is a way to honor her life. We are honored to be a part of remembering Megan today. Everyone is invited, please come and honor Megan Guirant’s memory and support your local Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. We are sure she will be looking down on us and smiling on this today. All proceeds go directly to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.
The month of April was a busy one at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center. Ninety-three homeless dogs and cats were adopted into homes where they will each receive the love and care they deserve. Fifty-five of those dogs and cats were saved from the Greene County Animal Control facility by our Adoption Center, approved adopters and our rescue partners.
Because of your support and generosity these once homeless and unwanted dogs and cats will now live their lives free of pain, suffering and mistreatment.
If you are interested in adopting any of our precious dogs or cats, give us a call at 423-639-4771 or stop by our Adoption Center Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. All adopted dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated appropriate to age, microchipped and vet examined. You can view all of our adoptable dogs and cats on our website gchumanesociety.com.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a nonprofit agency that receives no government funding. We depend on donations to operate. We could not do what we do without the support of our great community. Any amount is always appreciated. There are several ways to donate. You can mail your donation to GGCHS, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, call our staff to donate over the phone at 423-639-4771, or make your donation at the Humane Society’s Adoption Center, Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. You can also make an online donation at gchumanesociety.com/donate.
Your support is appreciated and helps us continue to save lives.
We hope to see you today for Megan’s Ride!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.