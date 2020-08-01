Last week I wrote about the two sad little dachshund mix dogs that were relinquished to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society because their owner was in declining health and was no longer able to care for them. The precious dogs were brother and sister and had an obvious love for one another. I shared that Civics and Melody had the saddest looks on their faces as their beloved owner drove away, and we were hoping the two little dogs could be adopted into a loving home together.
I’m happy to report that this week, local Greene County residents Jerry and Mary Pennington read the story of Civics and Melody in The Greeneville Sun Animal Talk column and decided to come to the Adoption Center to meet them.
Though Civics and Melody had begun to adjust to shelter life, they were still sad little dogs that longed for a family. When Jerry and Mary came to meet them, Assistant Manager, Darlene Radde took them to the kennel so they could sit and spend time with both dogs. It soon became apparent that this was going to be a match made in heaven. After a short time, the Penningtons decided they wanted to adopt Civics and Melody as soon as the dogs’ vetting was complete. A time was scheduled for them to pick up the dogs a few days later.
I was happy to be a part of the adoption process when Jerry and Mary arrived on the day of adoption, and it was a joy to see how happy Civics and Melody were as they climbed into the back seat of the Penningtons’ car. I know that these two precious dogs will be loved forever. Happy trails!
Thank you to The Greeneville Sun for helping us share these stories each week in the Animal Talk column. We love happy endings!
May God bless everyone for your support of our little shelter … we couldn’t do what we do without you!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.