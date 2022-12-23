“Dear Santa, I don’t know why I haven’t been adopted but I know there is someone out there that will know I am a good puppy. Bring me some doggie toys to play with and this would make me very happy! Love, Miller”
“Dear Santa, The shelter staff named me Quasar when I came in as a stray. I love going in my yard every day and I am waiting patiently for my person to adopt me. I love everyone. I would love some Pupperoni dog treats to snack on! Love, Quasar”
“Dear Santa, I have been a very good cat. Please bring me Temptation treats and a nice person that will take me home with them. Love, Missy”
“Dear Santa, I was very scared when I came to the shelter but I am doing much better. I love the staff. I have been a good dog and would share my love with the right person. Love, Luna”
“Dear Santa, please remember all of us at the shelter while we wait for homes. I would love lots of Fancy Feast can food. That is my favorite! Love, Kara”
“Dear Santa, I like getting all the attention at the shelter and I love people, so please help me find a home where I can get all the love. I love you Santa. Love, Rusty”
Each year at Christmastime, millions of letters are written to Santa. This year, we thought we would share photos and the Santa letters written by our very own dogs and cats that are available for adoption at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.
Are you considering adopting? To view our adoptable dogs and cats, go to gchumanesociety.com and click on our adoptable pet link. We have so many precious dogs and cats that need a “furever” home. All adoptions include spay or neuter, all vaccinations appropriate to age, dewormer, heartworm test, FELV test, microchip and more. You can view our dogs and cats at the shelter during our open hours from 12 to 3, Tuesday through Saturday. We hope you will consider giving one of our homeless animals their furever home!
Thank you to everyone that has helped us decorate our Christmas tree with the Trim-A-Tree ornaments and to so many that have made donations of dog and cat food, cleaning supplies and more! Your donations help us continue our mission to save lives and find homeless dogs and cats “furever” homes here in Greene County. You can mail your Trim-A Tree donation to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, PO Box 792 Greeneville, TN 37744. You can also go online at gchumanesociety.com to make your donation or you can come to the Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road, Greeneville, TN. 37743 to make your donation during business hours or donate by phone at 423-639-4771, Tuesday though Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be closed for the Christmas holiday through Dec. 26 and will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Our staff will be coming in to take care of our dogs and cats while we are closed and will make sure they each have lots of love and attention.
We wish all of our Animal Talk readers a very Merry Christmas from the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address. Visit the Humane Society website at gchumanesociety.com for more information.
Janet Medcalf is a former president of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society and is currently manager of the Greeneville-Greene County Animal Shelter.