It’s hard to believe it has been almost a year since our groundbreaking for the new Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society Adoption Center. Excitement is definitely in the air for our staff, volunteers, supporters, dogs and cats!
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be temporarily closed to the general public beginning Monday, Jan. 9 through Monday, Jan. 23, while staff and volunteers begin the task of moving to the new Adoption Center facility located at 400 N. Rufe Taylor Road. We hope to make this move as stress-free as possible for the dogs and cats. While closed to the public, staff will continue to be available to accept donations, but adoptions, intake of animals, and viewing of animals will temporarily be on hold until after the move.
Our awesome Humane Society staff will continue to care for our shelter dogs and cats each day while we are closed. While the Adoption Center is closed to the public, staff and volunteers will be moving our equipment and the dogs and cats in our care to the new facility. Our plan is to re-open to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 24. We are planning to have an exciting grand opening celebration at a later date and we will keep you updated on when that will happen.
We are so excited to share that we had 107 dogs and cats get their “Furever Homes” in December. What a way to end 2022! Thank you to the wonderful adopters and our rescue partners for making this happen. That is 107 dogs and cats that will be living their best lives. One of those dogs was Chester, who had been adopted several times and brought back for different reasons. We knew there was a home waiting for him that would be his furever and that happened on Dec. 27. The Parker family met Chester and couldn’t quit thinking about him. After much thought and prayers, they knew he was meant to go home with them! We are so happy for Chester and we have gotten updates that he is doing great. We know 2023 will be an even better year with your love and support.
What a successful Trim-A-Tree fundraiser happened this year. We filled our tree with ornaments from the donations that you sent us! Without your donations, we couldn’t do what we do for the homeless animals in Greene County.
Thank you for your understanding during this very exciting move to our new shelter. How wonderful to have this dream come true to give our dogs and cats a wonderful place to spend their days while they wait for adoption.
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address. Visit the Humane Society website at gchumanesociety.com for more information.