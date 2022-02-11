Valentine’s Day is about spending time with someone you love. Sadly, there are dozens of dogs and cats at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society that will be spending Valentine’s Day alone. Dogs and cats that have found themselves unloved and unwanted through no fault of their own. Dogs and cats that are full of love, but no one to share it with.
The shelter dogs and cats have asked me to share with you five reasons they would make a great date for Valentine’s Day.
1. Dogs and cats love unconditionally and do not judge.
2. Dogs and cats make great listeners. You can tell them anything, and your secrets will be forever safe.
3. Dogs and cats make great “snugglers” and won’t complain about what you watch on television.
4. Dogs and cats are forever loyal to the one who loves them. You will literally have a friend for life.
5. Dogs and cats make great dinner dates. They are always happy to sit with you while you eat and will happily accept a bite or two from your plate.
If you do not already have that special dog or cat for your Valentine’s Day date, you can view our adoptable dogs and cats at gchumanesociety.com and click on the adoptable pet link. Give our staff a call noon-3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 423-639-4771 for more information. You just might find your perfect date. Prepare to fall in love! Happy Valentine’s Day!
During the month of January, I am happy to announce that we had 121 dogs and cats find their “valentine love” and “furever” homes. Getting these 121 dogs and cats spayed or neutered will help with stopping the cycle of unwanted animals here in Greene County. By adopting from us, you not only give a dog or cat a loving home, you make kennel space for another dog or cat in need of shelter.
I want to thank everyone for sending us their “Have A Heart” ornaments for our Valentine tree! This fundraiser lasts throughout the month of February, so mail your ornament and donation to us today! If you did not receive an ornament in the mail, give us a call and we will send an ornament to you. Your donation helps save the lives of homeless dogs and cats. If you would like to be added to our mailing list, give our staff a call noon-3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 423-639-4771. We would love to send you our “Have A Heart” letter and ornament. We know our dogs and cats love your support!
Happy Valentine’s Day from all of us at GGCHS!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.