Dreams come true because of you! Our new Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society shelter groundbreaking announcement went out in the mail last week. We are excited about the “Groundbreaking Ceremony” for our new shelter. The ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, March 30, at 1 p.m. and will take place at 400 N. Rufe Taylor Road. We would love to see you there.
The new shelter will provide our dogs with larger, more comfortable kennels and large outdoor play yards. The cats will have roomy cat rooms and large, outdoor “catios” where they can lounge the day away in the fresh air. Of course, none of this will be possible without the support from our members and friends like you. Though none of us can do everything, together we can all do something to help relieve the suffering of homeless dogs and cats.
We had an exciting day on Monday, March 21. As the sun came up on Monday morning at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, the Snip It Low Cost Spay Neuter Mobile Clinic arrived at the shelter.
This was their scheduled public “Only Cats” spay and neuter day for Greene County residents and we had a surprise for the owners of the cats that were scheduled for their spay or neuter surgeries. Because of your support, we surprised these cat owners by paying for their cat’s surgery. There was excitement on the hill and lots of very happy cat owners with this surprise when they dropped off their cats!
Thank you to “Snip It” for all they do to stop the breeding cycle in Greene County and surrounding counties. There were 45 cats spayed and neutered on Monday. What an exciting, awesome day! Enjoy some photos of the happy faces of cat owners as our staff surprised them by covering their spay/neuter fee.
With “kitten season” already beginning, we want to share these facts. The average mature cat can have three litters with a total of 12 kittens per year, and that amount is on the low side. This means that on Monday alone, we were able to prevent a potential of 540 unwanted kittens this year from being brought into an already overwhelming cat population here in Greene County. Imagine that number multiplied over and over again!
Our donation request of the week is laundry detergent. We wash lots of blankets, pads and towels each day. If you would like to donate any brand detergent, you can bring this to us at 950 Hal Henard Road or ship to this same address. Thank you always for your support with our needed donations.
If you would like to make a donation to support the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society whether it be a donation of supplies, for the new shelter, or our spay/neuter fund, and more, there are several ways to help. Mail your donation to GGCHS, PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744. You can also choose to donate online at gchumanesociety.com or stop by the Humane Society’s Adoption Center or give our staff a call to donate over the phone noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 423-639-4771.
Our shelter at 950 Hal Henard Road will be closed on Wednesday for all of our staff to attend the groundbreaking ceremony.
We can’t do what we do without your support! God bless you for being there for the animals!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.