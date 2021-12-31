A New Year’s resolution is a commitment that a person makes to one or more personal goals, projects or the reforming of a habit. A key element to a New Year’s Resolution that sets it apart from other resolutions is that it is made in anticipation of the New Year and new beginnings. People committing themselves to a New Year’s resolution generally plan to do so for the whole following year. This lifestyle change is generally interpreted as advantageous.
We asked our adoptable animals to make their own New Year’s resolutions. They all said their resolution would be to be the best dog or cat they could be in a “furever” home in 2022. We want to share four of our adoptable dogs and cats with their New Year photo in this week’s Animal Talk. Give our staff a call at 423-639-4771 for more information from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday if you are interested in adopting.
Our New Year’s resolution is to continue to help our community reduce the stray dog and cat population by supporting and encouraging spay/neuter and finding homes for homeless animals.
Thank you so much for the support with our Trim A Tree fundraiser. We continue this fundraiser into the 2022 new year, so send your donation. We also want to remind everyone to consider making a year-end, tax-exempt donation to help the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society care for homeless dogs and cats in need. You can make your donation in person at the Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road, by mail to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, or online at gchumanesociety.com
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be closed for the New Year holiday through Monday and will reopen on Tuesday. Our staff will be coming in to take care of our dogs and cats while we are closed and will make sure they each have lots of love and attention.
Thank you for an awesome 2021 from all of us at the Greeneville Greene County Humane Society. With the support of our community, we’re certain that 2022 will be an even better year for all the dogs and cats at the Adoption Center!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.