We want to remind our community about Saturday’s “Open House” at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society Adoption Center. Stop by March 18 between noon and 3 p.m. Tour all areas of our beautiful new shelter and meet our staff, volunteers, and adoptable dogs and cats! Light refreshments will be served.
The new shelter, located at 400 N. Rufe Taylor Road, provides the shelter dogs with larger, more comfortable kennels and large outdoor play yards. The cats have roomy cat rooms and large, outdoor “catios” to lounge the day away in the fresh air. It is because of our Humane Society supporters that we were able to build a modern and spacious shelter, so we hope you join us at our “Open House” so you can see how your support helps the homeless animals in our community. We hope to see you Saturday!
We are going green as our dogs and cats celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day this weekend! Enjoy some of our adoptable dogs and cats with their photos in today’s Animal Talk.
The Irish have observed St. Patrick’s Day as a religious holiday for over 1,000 years. Many others of different backgrounds have celebrated St. Patrick’s Day as a day associated with wearing green, picking shamrocks, and the hope of good luck.
We’re hopeful that this St. Patrick’s Day brought good luck to all of the animals at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. In fact, we hope that the shelter dogs and cats have some “Good Irish Luck” and find the “furever” home of their dreams today!
Want an idea to help us celebrate this “green” holiday? Save your aluminum cans to celebrate “going green” by recycling with us. When you donate your aluminum cans to our Humane Society, you are helping us care for the homeless dogs and cats at our Adoption Center. If we are closed when you stop by, you can leave your bags of cans by the driveway gate and we will put them in our recycle bin. We try to make it easy to donate your aluminum cans. We also welcome our local businesses to save their aluminum cans to donate to the shelter. Feel free to give us a call at 423-630-4771 between noon and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for more information about our business aluminum can recycle program. We love seeing our aluminum can bin fill up each month! “Go Green” for the dogs and cats!
Another great way to “go green” during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday is by picking up a bottle of “green” Fabuloso (or any other color!) at the grocery store and donating it to the Humane Society. Even donating a “green” bottle (or any color!) of laundry detergent would be awesome! We wash many loads of towels and blankets each day. Surprise us with your “green” donation and help us celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day!
The Adoption Center is open Tuesday through Saturday noon to 4 p.m. Stop by to visit our adoptable dogs and cats. You can also view our adoptable animals online through our website at gchumanesociety.com .
Here’s wishing all of the Animal Talk readers a very “Happy Saint Patrick’s Day Weekend” from all the dogs, cats and staff of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society! And remember to stop by on Saturday, March 18, for a tour of our new Adoption Center!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor.
The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address. Visit the Humane Society website at gchumanesociety.com for more information.