Many of you read about our large dog intake two weeks ago in the Greeneville Sun. We are happy to announce that only four of those dogs still need adoption! When we adopt a dog or cat, this opens a space for us to save another life. If you are considering adoption, we have lots of dogs, puppies, cats and kittens waiting patiently for adoption. It is because of you that these precious animals will go on to live a happy life full of love and care. Thank you!
Did you know that November is “Adopt a Senior Pet Month”? If you are interested in adding a pet to your family, consider a senior dog or cat. Older pets can fit perfectly into your lifestyle. They don’t require the attention that a young puppy or kitten needs and many are already house trained. Senior pets are generally laid back and make perfect couch companions. Give us a call or come visit the Adoption Center to inquire about our senior dogs and cats that are waiting patiently for someone to give them a chance to show that they still have so much love and life left to share. We have several to choose from.
More exciting news is our monthly adoption announcement. We had 147 adoptions during the month of October. That is 147 dogs and cats from the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society and Greene County Animal Control that found their “furever” homes and because they are spayed or neutered, this helps with the overpopulation of unwanted animals here in our county.
Remember that for each dog or cat adopted, kennel space is opened up so another dog or cat in need can be saved. We are so excited to have sponsors for our adult dogs. They have a reduced adoption fee of $50 to approved adopters. Come see us Tuesday through Saturday noon to 3 p.m. and we are sure you will find your next best friend!
We had so many great adoptions and want to share some of those October “going home” photos with you in today’s Animal Talk column.
We want to thank each adopter, volunteers and supporters for making the Greeneville-Greene Humane Society’s Adoption Center so successful. It is because of you that second chances are given to unwanted and unloved dogs and cats. Thank you!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.