Late Friday, July 31, Greene County Animal Control Officers received a phone call from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department regarding the deceased owner of 37 Pekingese dogs. The dogs were in need of help.
Animal Control Officers immediately contacted the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society to let us know that they were going to pick up the dogs and bring them to Animal Control. Humane Society staff began to prepare kennels so the dogs could then be transferred from Animal Control to the Humane Society.
When Animal Control Officers arrived at the residence of the deceased owner, the family had arrived and decided to keep 10 of the dogs. This left 27 dogs that needed to go to Animal Control late Friday night. Our sincere sympathy goes out to this family, and we are thankful that they trusted us with the care and placement of these precious dogs.
By Saturday morning, our staff at the Humane Society had kennels prepared for these precious dogs. Shelter Manager Janet Medcalf, staff member Garry Sheidler and volunteers Nick Baumann and Johnna Harris met Animal Control officers to begin transporting the Pekingese dogs to the Humane Society.
The following day, Celeste Estes, owner of Mobile Pet Services, and her team, Jessica Smith and Justin Sophia, offered their help with baths, nail trims, ear cleaning and behavioral assessment of each dog. The dogs loved their spa day with Celeste and her crew!
Two of our rescue partners offered to help with 12 of the dogs that had immediate medical issues, so they left for rescue on Sunday and Monday. These dogs will receive medical care and then find their “furever” homes through their adoption process.
Next came the big task of getting medical attention for the 15 dogs still in our care. Humane Society staff began getting their weights, administering vaccinations, fecal tests, flea medicine and general assessments. Appointments were made with local veterinarians so each of the dogs could be spayed or neutered and get dentals as needed, rabies vaccines, heartworm tests and microchips implanted. Several of the dogs needed additional medical treatment that was above the normal vetting routine.
While a few of the Humane Society staff were taking care of the dogs’ medical needs, other staff were busy on the phone taking applications for adoption. We hope to have all applications reviewed and decisions made on the best adoption match for each dog by the beginning of next week.
More than 100 adoption applications for the 15 dogs have been received, and it will be a difficult process for staff to decide where each dog will go. We appreciate the patience and understanding of everyone who is interested in adopting. Once the adoptions are processed and the dogs go with their new owners, we hope to share adoption photos with our Animal Talk readers!
Thank you to all that have helped the Pekingese dogs by generously making donations to help cover the costs of their vetting and care. If you too would like to make a donation to help these dogs and other homeless dogs and cats like them, you can do so by using our donation link at gchumanesociety.com/donate, mail donations to GGCHS, PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN, 37744, make them over the phone by calling 423-639-4771, Tuesday through Saturday from noon pm to 3 pm., or at the Humane Society to during business hours.
Thank you for your support for YOUR local Humane Society! We can’t do what we do without your support!
