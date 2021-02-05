Did you know that Greeneville has a Petsense pet supply store? It is located in Crockett Crossing, 2775 E. Andrew Johnson Highway #501 behind Applebees. Petsense has a section in its store called “Sav A Pet.” The “Sav A Pet” section features cats that have been saved from our local Greene County Animal Control.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society has partnered with Petsense to help find these sweet cats a furever home! This program has been in place since 2017. To date, over 300 cats have found loving homes through the Petsense Adoption Program!
At this time, there are always two cats available for adoption at Petsense. They are fully vetted and ready for a purr-fect home. If you decide to adopt from the Petsense location, there is a reduced adoption fee of only $50. When you adopt a cat from Petsense, you not only get a great cat, but you also open up space so another homeless cat can have an opportunity to be adopted.
If you haven’t visited the Greeneville Petsense store, stop by during their regular business hours, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
We also have many wonderful cats available for adoption at our adoption center. To view our adoptable cats and kittens, go to our website at gchumanesociety.com and click on the adoptable pet link. You will then want to call our staff Tuesday through Saturday between noon and 3 p.m. to schedule your cat adoption appointment. We know we have a cat at one of these locations ready to go home with you!
I want to remind everyone that during the month of February is our “Have A Heart” fundraiser. You can participate by sending your tax-exempt donation with your ornament to GGCHS, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744. You can also go online to make your donation at www.gchumanesociety.com/donate/ . We will hang an ornament in your honor on our “Have A Heart” tree. Your support enables us to save the lives of homeless and unwanted dogs and cats in Greene County.
Thank you so much for supporting your local Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.