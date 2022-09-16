Did you know that Greeneville has a Petsense pet supply store? It is located in Crockett Crossing, 2775 E Andrew Johnson Hwy #501 behind Applebees. Petsense has a section in its store called “Sav A Pet.” The “Sav A Pet” section features cats that have been saved from our local Greene County Animal Control. The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society has partnered with Petsense to help find these sweet cats a furever home! This program has been in place since 2017. To date, hundreds of cats have found loving homes through the Petsense Adoption Program!
At this time, there are always two to four cats available for adoption at Petsense. They are fully vetted and ready for a purr-fect home. When you adopt a cat from Petsense, you not only get a great cat, but you also open up space so another homeless cat can have an opportunity to be adopted.
If you haven’t visited the Greeneville Petsense store, stop by during their regular business hours, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
We also have many wonderful cats available for adoption at our adoption center. To view our adoptable cats and kittens, go to our website at gchumanesociety.com and click on the adoptable pet link. You will then want to call our staff Tuesday through Saturday between noon and 3 p.m. for more information about adopting a cat or kitten. We know we have a cat at one of these locations ready to go home with you! We are sharing some of our adoptable cat and kitten photos with today’s column.
We want to also remind everyone that supporters and members of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society recently received our annual “Fall 4 Paws” fundraiser letter. Each year the Fall 4 Paws letter features animals that were saved and cared for thanks to the support of our community.
Please consider making a donation during our “Fall 4 Paws” fundraiser to help us help the many homeless dogs and cats that depend on us. Your Fall 4 Paws donation can be made by mailing it to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, online at gchumanesociety.com, in person at the Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road, or by phone at 423-639-4771, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
Thank you so much for supporting your local Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.