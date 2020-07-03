Happy Fourth of July to all Animal Talk readers!
During the month of June, the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center had an awesome 145 adoptions! Thank you to the adopters who gave these homeless dogs and cats a second chance at life! I also want to thank our rescue partners that helped find many of these dogs and cats their furever home. Even with the threat of COVID-19, we are going strong and finding homes!
Remember the story in last week’s Animal Talk column about our cat named Handsome? I have great news! He has found his purr-fect home with Ashlee and Daniel Lynch and their children! Handsome had previously lived as a feral cat outside at the shelter until we were able to lure him indoors. Handsome quickly decided he loved being an indoor cat and became a staff favorite. Ashlee tells us that Handsome is doing great and is well loved in his new home. Thank you to the Lynch Family!
Today is the Fourth of July and I want to remind everyone that fireworks can be frightening to our dogs and cats. Each year the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society receives many calls regarding dogs running away from home during a fireworks display or fireworks being shot in their area. Imagine hearing these noises and not knowing what it is or where to hide!
We know many will want to shoot fireworks, so here are a few tips to surviving the fireworks with your pets!!
1. Be prepared. Know when and where the fireworks are going to happen.
2. Prepare a space for your pet to feel safe.
3. Close all curtains and windows to keep the noise down as much as possible.
4. If your family is shooting fireworks, be sure to clean up after so your dog or cat does not ingest any of these fireworks pieces.
5. Spend time with your pet during and after the fireworks to reassure them that everything is OK.
6. Make sure your pet is microchipped and is wearing a collar with owner identification. This is an important way for you to be reunited with your lost pet.
If your pet becomes lost, be sure to check with Greene County Animal Control at 423-798-1777 in case your pet is there. Also call the Humane Society 423-639-4771 to see if someone has possibly reported your pet found. You should call both locations to report your missing pet and post on the Greene Co. Lost & Found (TN) Facebook page. Our staff can give you other things to do to help in a search for a missing pet.
These are just a few things that you can do to help your pet and still enjoy the fireworks. Statistics show that more dogs are lost over the Fourth of July than any other time of the year.
We will be closed today in celebration of the Fourth of July and will reopen Tuesday from noon p.m. to 3 p.m.
We are so grateful for your support of our membership drive. This is a very important fundraiser that helps us continue to help the animals of Greene County. Our members are the life blood of our organization! Send in your membership donation today!
As a nonprofit organization which does not receive tax dollars, we can only continue our mission with donations and memberships from caring people like you. All donations are tax deductible as the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization.
You can make your membership donation by mailing it to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, online at https://gchumanesociety.com/donate/, at the Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road, or by phone at 423-639-4771 Tuesday through Saturday noon to 3 p.m.
We are blessed to have supporters like you who share our passion for improving the lives of homeless animals. Thank you for your caring support!
Happy Fourth of July from the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.