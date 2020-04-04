Two weeks ago when staff at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society Adoption Center were just getting adjusted to social distancing and being closed to the public, we were alerted by Greene County Animal Control Officers that they also would be closing temporarily.
This meant that two dogs and five cats currently at Animal Control needed homes by Friday, March 20.
Staff and volunteers at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society went into “rescue” mode so these precious dogs and cats could have a chance at life.
Meet AC #21177, a sweet young female Heeler mix, who was picked up by Greene County Animal Control officers after being abandoned by her owners at a local motel. The officer that was called to handle this situation let us know that she was a friendly dog but scared, and his guess from her demeanor was that she had possibly been abused.
After she came in, the wonderful volunteers that take photos of dogs and cats at Animal Control posted her on the Facebook page called “Volunteers for Greene Co. Animal Control TN” and asked the public to help find her a new home and new life. Within hours of being posted, connections were made and she was placed on hold for adoption. She is now in her furever home, living her best life.
The second dog that needed our help was AC #21172, a young male white and brown Fox Hound mix that was very emaciated when he came into Animal Control. Officers alerted us to his condition and we knew we needed to help this hound boy. By the time his stray hold was up, he had gained some much needed weight while at Animal Control.
After the stray hold, he went for his vetting and then came to the Humane Society’s Adoption Center. We named him “Rover” and we are happy to announce that he is continuing to gain weight and has the sweetest hound bay ever. We are sure that as soon as our Adoption Center reopens we will find Rover a wonderful home. Meanwhile, he will be enjoying good food, a nice warm bed and lots of love from our staff.
The five cats at Animal Control that were in need of rescue were kindly taken in by volunteer Nick Baumann, who offered to foster all until “purr-fect” homes could be found. As of this writing, four have been adopted! The fifth cat offered us a surprise by giving birth to a litter of kittens during her last night at Animal Control, so Nick contacted a wonderful local rescue who agreed to take the mom and kittens once they are weaned and find them all homes.
In closing, we want to thank everyone for their support during this very difficult time. We are doing what we need to do to keep our staff and public safe by practicing social distancing. Though our Adoption Center is closed to the public at this time, we are still answering phones from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday to assist the public with questions and needs. Any donations of aluminum cans and needed cleaning supplies can be left at our gate and we will pick them up during the day. All of the dogs and cats at the Adoption Center are doing well and getting lots of love and attention from our staff. We miss all of our visitors and volunteers and pray that this is over very soon.
Stay safe and love your pets!
