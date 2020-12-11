Santa’s “elves” have been hard at work, pitching in to help our shelter dogs and cats this Christmas Season! Generous donations, including dog and cat food, cat litter and cleaning supplies have been presented to our shelter dogs and cats. These joyful visits from Santa’s “elves” bringing gifts to our Adoption Center have been heartwarming and greatly appreciated. We are sharing photos of some of our awesome “elves” this week in the Animal Talk column.
Santa’s “Elves” also dropped off a stack of Trim-A-Tree donations and ornaments, ensuring that our Christmas Tree is getting beautifully decorated!
In the famous words of the late Animal Talk columnist Todd DeHaven, “Since Santa, some years ago, gave the Humane Society his own personal coded International Cell Phone number, we just had to call him and thank him for sending his elves with these unprecedented early visits (and, truth be told, to insure he would be back on Christmas Eve). The wily Jolly Giant in the Red Suit knew my secret, for he answered my call by bellowing out, ‘Ho-Ho-Ho! Yes Todd, I’ll be back on the 25th!’ I quickly replied, ‘I of course knew you were coming back; I just wanted to give you and your elves a big Thank-You and a huge Woof-Meow! for the early visits.’ Santa replied, ‘Now did I detect a smidgen of prevarication in what you said, Todd? Ho-Ho-Ho-Hee-Hee!’ Gosh, the guy even reads minds! When word gets out that the elves have been around before Christmas, I’ll probably have to put out a press release explaining the early visit!”
Reminder for everyone to get those Trim-A-Tree ornaments in the mail. Your donation helps us accomplish our mission, caring for the homeless Greene County dogs and cats at the Adoption Center until they find their “furever homes.” Thank you to all that have already sent in their ornaments.
Our donation needs at this time are cleaning supplies, cat litter, Temptation cat treats, Fancy Broths, Fancy Feast canned cat food and dry kitten food. We use Fabuloso, paper towels, trash bags, laundry detergent, toilet paper and dryer sheets, so any of these items are always appreciated. Our hours are noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday to drop off donations. Give our staff a call at 423-639-4771 for information on donating or adopting from our shelter. They are ready to answer your questions!
Don’t forget that we recycle aluminum cans. Bring your bags of aluminum cans to us, and if we are closed, you can leave them by the gate and we will take them up to our bin. It’s easy, you help our dogs and cats AND you recycle all in one stop!
Until next week, remember we can’t do what we do without YOUR support! May God bless you!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.