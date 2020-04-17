When the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society closed to the general public due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, we also closed any intake of dogs or cats. The dogs and cats in our care were at a manageable level that allowed our staff to be able to come in to clean, feed and continue to socialize with them. While closed to the public, we have recently began scheduling adoptions by appointment only. Because of this, we have had 54 adoptions. I am so happy that 15 cats and 39 dogs have been given a second chance at life.
Our goal is to soon begin a gradual and controlled opening of our Adoption Center while following the guidelines and recommendations of our mayor, governor and president. Until then, we are still continuing to help the public by answering their phone calls, Tuesday through Saturday between noon and 3 p.m. Give us a call at 423-636-4771 if you have questions, have lost or found a pet or would like to schedule an adoption appointment.
This week, I want to feature four animals available for adoption. I also want to encourage anyone interested in adopting to go to our website at gchumanesociety.com and click on our adoptable pet link. If you find a dog or cat of interest, give our staff a call to complete an over the phone application to help determine if you and the dog or cat you are interested in are a good match. I am pleased to say that we have had some very good matches and encourage you to consider adoption from our shelter or one of our area rescues.These dogs and cats deserve a "furever" home.
We have featured cats Corrine and Evelyn and dogs Koda and Gable with today's Animal Talk.
Corrine came to us in January and, soon after arriving, had a litter of kittens. She had to have emergency surgery due to an infection from giving birth but was able to still nurse her kittens and care for them. All of her kittens have found adopters, but Corrine is still waiting for her "purr-fect" home. She is a young, sweet, domestic short-hair tabby cat.
Evelyn was saved from Greene County Animal Control the week before we closed the Adoption Center to the public. She was a stray and loves attention from our staff. Evelyn is a young, domestic, long-hair tabby with a wonderful personality.
Koda is a young, male, black-and-tan hound mix. Koda has been with us since February and was saved from Greene County Animal Control. He loves all people, but we believe that he would do best in an only dog home with no cats. He is housebroken and knows commands. Koda walks well on a leash and is a very calm dog. Koda is a smart dog and would make a family or individual a wonderful companion.
Gable got his name because of those "gable roof" ears. He was also saved from Greene County Animal Control. He has such a happy go lucky personality. We believe Gable would be good with other dogs with a slow introduction. He just wants to please his person. We guess his age at 3 years old. His favorite thing to do is run in his yard and play with all of his toys. He would be a great match for a family or individual. We also think he would be easy to house train because he likes to keep his kennel clean.
Be sure to go to our website to see our other dogs and cats that need "furever' homes and give our staff a call to complete an application. We are ready to match you with a canine or feline friend!
Thank you all for your support during this very difficult time for everyone! Stay safe and hope to see you soon!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.