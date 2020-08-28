Two years ago, an orange cat came into the shelter from a large cruelty-neglect case. Little did we know that this cat would find his way into everyone’s heart with his antics and personality. His name is Vernon.
As shelter greeter, Vernon has a very important job. Vernon not only watches over our staff but helps with testing dogs to see if they are cat friendly. He keeps our buildings mouse-free and makes new dogs and cats feel welcome, but most of all, he has a special gift of making us smile.
You can follow the “Adventures of Vernon” on our Facebook page, “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society.” We look forward to sharing his photos and posts on our page with you.
We are so thankful for our supporters who are always curious to know what our needs are. At this time, we are in need of bleach. If you would like to donate bleach to help us keep the Adoption Center clean for our dogs and cats, you can drop it off between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
We use several gallons of bleach each week to keep the shelter clean and fresh. Please consider picking up a couple of bottles to bring to the shelter. If we are closed, you can leave your donation of bleach at the gate. We are so thankful that YOU come to our “rescue” to donate the items that are needed. Bleach is so important to our daily cleaning routine.
Our dog yards and dog walk paths are kept clean and looking good for our dogs and visitors due to the mulch donations through Greeneville Light & Power and Wolf Tree when we need mulch. A big thank you to Chris Boles for the support GLPS gives with mulch donations when we need them.
Thank you always for your love and support for what we do. There are many homeless dogs and cats out there that need our help. You can donate on our donation link at gchumanesociety.com, donate by mail to GGCHS, PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN, 37744, or by phone at 423-639-4771 or 423-787-1771 Tuesday through Saturday from moon to 3 p.m.
In closing, check out our adoptables on our website gchumanesociety.com. They are patiently waiting for their furever homes.
Until next week, Vernon sends a big MEOW thank you! God bless you and thank you for your support!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.