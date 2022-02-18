Do you love your pet? Did you know that “National Love Your Pet Day” takes place each year on Feb. 20? There are a few special ways you can show love for your pet, such as a new bed, new toy, a favorite food or treat. If you are a dog owner, you could treat him or her to a car ride to get a special treat at a local drive thru restaurant or a walk on a leash.
What your pet really wants most of all though is, yes, you guessed it, your pet just wants you! Pets love time and attention from their beloved owners Just sitting on the couch watching television would bring woofs and meows of happiness from any pet. Your attention is the best gift of all. Make Feb. 20 an extra special day for your pet!
In a perfect world, celebrating “National Love Your Pet Day” would happen for all dogs and cats, but we know all too well that this is not true for many of them. At the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, we see the sadness of pets without homes, some starving, some injured, some sick, some abandoned, some scared and some lonely. I could go on and on.
I am asking you to consider supporting the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s mission to help the homeless cats and dogs in our county. Donating enables us to supply them with food, water, shelter and medical care. Your support helps us prepare them to go on to their “best life” through adoption.
Why not donate to the Greenville-Greene County Humane Society in your pet’s honor for “National Love Your Pet Day”? During the month of February, we are asking for donations to our “Have A Heart” fundraiser. By mailing us your donation, you help save the lives of homeless dogs and cats here in Greene County. Mail your donation to GGCHS, PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN. 37744. You can also choose to donate online at gchumanesociety.com or give our staff a call to donate over the phone noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 423-639-4771. We will hang a “Have A Heart” ornament on our tree with each donation! Thank you to everyone that has sent their ornament and donation! We know our dogs and cats love your support!
Interested in adopting? Our adoptable dogs and cats can be viewed online by going to gchumanesociety.com and clicking on the adoptable pet link. You can also stop by the Humane Society’s Adoption Center to visit our adoptable dogs and cats, Tuesday through Saturday between noon and 3 p.m. You just might find your perfect match.
In closing, please take time to love your pet. They love you unconditionally.
May God bless you for your support!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.