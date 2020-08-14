The Greeneville Sun’s weekly Animal Talk column is a must read for animal lovers. Each Saturday, Animal Talk features important animal-related information, including the latest happenings at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society and photos of some of the dogs and cats available for adoption. Many Animal Talk readers fall in love with the photos of these precious animals and decide to adopt. During the month of July, we had an exciting 146 adoptions! That is a lot of furever homes!
There are always plenty of dogs and cats available for adoption at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. To view our adoptable animals online, go to our website at gchumanesociety.com and click on our adoptable pet link. Adoptable dogs and cats are also available for viewing at the Adoption Center, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
Donations are always appreciated and needed. Please consider making a donation to help dogs and cats in need of a second chance at life. There are several ways to donate. You can donate on our donation link at gchumanesociety.com/donate by mail at GGCHS, PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN, 37744 or by phone during business hours by calling 423-639-4771 or 423-787-1771. Thank you!
I hope these adoptable pet photos put a smile on your face and encourage you to continue reading Animal Talk each week!
