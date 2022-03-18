Each Saturday, our Animal Talk column is in the Greeneville Sun. Not only is it full of interesting information and stories, but the column also contains photos of adoptable animals currently at Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. All of these animals are hoping to find a new family to love and care for them. Because of Animal Talk, the Humane Society has many successful adoption stories to share!
We want to thank not only the Greeneville Sun for allowing us to share our stories, but the readers too! If it weren’t for the readers taking the time to learn about these homeless animals in need of a family, we wouldn’t have these wonderful success stories to share.
We hope you enjoy these adoptable dog and cat photos in today’s column. They would all love to find their “furever” homes!
If you’re interested in adopting a pet, we have many to choose from at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. To view our adoptable animals, go to our website at gchumanesociety.com and click on our adoptable pet link or call us if you have any questions about adoption at 423-639-4771 from noon to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
Our donation request this week is for Purina One dog food for our large dogs. We are very low on this, and we are feeding this brand to them at this time and want to keep their tummies doing good. We also need Fancy Feast canned cat and kitten food. This is our favorite food to give our cats and kittens, and they love it! You can drop off these items anytime or have them shipped to 950 Hal Henard Road. Thank you!
We help homeless dogs and cats get healthy and happy until we find them their furever homes! We are dependent upon your donations to help us care for animals in need. Please consider making a donation to help us help the many homeless dogs and cats that depend on us. There are several ways to donate. You can donate on our donation link at gchumanesociety.com, by mail to GGCHS, PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN, 37744, or by phone noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 423-639-4771.
We hope these dog and cat photos put a smile on your face and encourage you to continue reading our Animal Talk column each Saturday!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.