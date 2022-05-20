Each Saturday, our Animal Talk column is in the Greeneville Sun. Not only is it full of interesting information and stories, but the column also contains photos of adoptable animals currently at Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. All of these animals are hoping to find a new family to love and care for them. Because of Animal Talk, the Humane Society has many successful adoption stories to share!
We want to thank not only the Greeneville Sun for allowing us to share our stories, but the readers too! If it weren’t for the readers taking the time to learn about these homeless animals in need of a family, we wouldn’t have these wonderful success stories to share. We hope you enjoy these “going home” photos in today’s column.
If you’re interested in adopting a pet, we have many to choose from at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. To view our adoptable animals, go to our website at gchumanesociety.com and click on our adoptable pet link or call us if you have any questions about adoption at 423-639-4771 from noon to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
We help homeless dogs and cats get healthy and happy until we find them their furever homes! We are dependent upon your donations to help us care for animals in need. Please consider making a donation to help us help the many homeless dogs and cats that depend on us. There are several ways to donate. You can donate on our donation link at gchumanesociety.com, by mail to GGCHS, PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN, 37744 or by phone noon to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday at the phone number above.
We hope these adoption photos put a smile on your face and encourage you to continue reading our Animal Talk column each week!
HOW TO JOIN THE HUMANE SOCIETY
Annual dues for various levels of membership are: $10, adult; $5, junior; $5, senior citizen; $25, family; $50, sponsor; $100, patron; and $1,000, benefactor. The adoption fee is $100. Checks payable to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society should be mailed to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, and include a name and address.
Trending Recipe Videos
Janet Medcalf is a former president of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society and is currently manager of the Greeneville-Greene County Animal Shelter.